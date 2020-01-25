BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) were down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86, approximately 1,477,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 965,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBAR. ValuEngine raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BBVA Banco Frances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $992.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.70. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 47.60%. The company had revenue of $348.29 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin