BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,600 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 667,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE:BBX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 123,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BBX Capital has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $255.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BBX Capital will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 5,892.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Featured Story: Golden Cross