BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as low as $4.22. BBX Capital shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 152,066 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $255.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BBX Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 9.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the third quarter valued at $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 64.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX)

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

