BCB Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

BCBP has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

BCBP opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $225.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.81.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Cost of Debt