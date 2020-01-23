BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $227.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $14.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

