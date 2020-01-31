BCE Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.30.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$62.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. BCE has a 12-month low of C$56.52 and a 12-month high of C$65.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.42.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio