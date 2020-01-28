BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 10,750,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 830,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $7,998,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $47.96. 295,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36. BCE has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 88.93%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

