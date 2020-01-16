Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Purchases 1,808 Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $12,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $13,471.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $4,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,470.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,713 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $11,922.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $12,844.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,286.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $9,534.96.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $36,941.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $38,417.04.

On Monday, December 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,258.45.

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.02.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

ICMB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index