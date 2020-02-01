BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.11

BE Semiconductor Industrs NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

Separately, ValuEngine cut BE Semiconductor Industrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

