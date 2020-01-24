BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.00

BE Semiconductor Industrs NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BE Semiconductor Industrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94.

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.72 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industrs had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

See Also: Relative Strength Index