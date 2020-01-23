Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.91

Shares of Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.91 ($2.06) and last traded at A$2.82 ($2.00), with a volume of 6904431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.87 ($2.04).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63.

In other news, insider Matthew Kay 828,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. Also, insider Colin Beckett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,400.00 ($32,907.80).

About Beach Energy (ASX:BPT)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

