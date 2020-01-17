Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.55

Shares of Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.73. Beach Energy shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 5,252,132 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$2.57 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87.

In other news, insider Joycelyn Morton bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,200.00 ($22,127.66). Also, insider Colin Beckett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$46,400.00 ($32,907.80).

Beach Energy Company Profile (ASX:BPT)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

