Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $7.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BECN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. 423,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 78.1% during the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 10,550,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,574,000 after buying an additional 4,625,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $12,221,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 447,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 277,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,794,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 229,434 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

