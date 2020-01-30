Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

BECN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 388,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,745,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

