Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Releases Earnings Results

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

BECN opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

