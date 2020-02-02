Beacon Securities Comments on SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SILV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SILV. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

SILV opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth $6,943,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 22,071.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth $177,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,998,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 151,199 shares during the period.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

