Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Plans to Raise $101 Million in February 6th IPO

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) expects to raise $101 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, February 6th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,300,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

Beam Therapeutics has a market-cap of $725.2 million.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Barclays acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Wedbush PacGrow was co-manager.

Beam Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a biotechnology company committed to creating a new class of precision genetic medicines based on our proprietary base editing technology, with a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases. The most common class of genetic mutations are errors of a single base, known as point mutations. These point mutations represent approximately 58% of all the known genetic errors associated with disease. Other natural genetic variations of a single base among human populations, revealed by population-level genomic studies, are known to protect against disease. To maximize the impact of these genetic insights, the ability to alter the human genome at the foundational level of genetic information – a single base – is crucial. “.

Beam Therapeutics was founded in 2017 and has 112 employees. The company is located at 26 Landsdowne Street, 2nd Floor, Cambridge, MA 02139, US and can be reached via phone at 857-327-8775 or on the web at http://www.beamtx.com.