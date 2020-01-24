Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.07

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.79. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 3,850 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20,530.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 41,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 92.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 188.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 262,579 shares during the period. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Read More: What is a Call Option?