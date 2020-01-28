Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.43). Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.33. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $318,319.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,329.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $149,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,160.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,392 shares of company stock worth $618,719. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BZH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

