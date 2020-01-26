Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.09

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 14660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

BZH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $515.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $318,319.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,329.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $149,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,160.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,392 shares of company stock valued at $618,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 96.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $155,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $158,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 10.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

