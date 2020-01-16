Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

BZH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $475.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.43). Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $149,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,160.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $318,319.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,329.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,392 shares of company stock valued at $618,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 10.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

