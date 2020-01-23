Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given New GBX 675 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 616 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 594.67 ($7.82).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 550 ($7.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 544.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 569.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.15. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 634 ($8.34).

In related news, insider Christine LaSala acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Also, insider Sally Lake bought 1,888 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). Insiders have acquired 52,638 shares of company stock worth $28,594,092 in the last three months.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

