Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Beazley stock remained flat at $$7.11 during trading hours on Monday. 6,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. Beazley has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $8.04.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

