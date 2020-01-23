Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to $298.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $284.00 to $298.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.90.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $278.17. The stock had a trading volume of 53,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $279.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

