Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $284.00 to $298.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Becton Dickinson and traded as high as $280.29 and last traded at $279.53, with a volume of 317431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.83.

BDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.90.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 74,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

