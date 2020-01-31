Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Interest Update

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,320,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 58,800,000 shares. Currently, 43.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. 204,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,530,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 266.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,540 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

