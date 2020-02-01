Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.95, 7,827,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 8,922,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,312 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 838,679 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 320,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 856,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 112,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 785,918 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Cash Flow