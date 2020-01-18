Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.89 ($120.80).

Shares of ETR BEI traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €105.90 ($123.14). 482,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12 month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €105.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

