Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BEI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.89 ($120.80).

Shares of Beiersdorf stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €105.90 ($123.14). 482,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,110. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12 month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve