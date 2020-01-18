Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €106.00 by Warburg Research

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €106.00 ($123.26) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.89 ($120.80).

ETR:BEI opened at €105.90 ($123.14) on Thursday. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?