Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BEI. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.89 ($120.80).

Shares of BEI stock opened at €105.90 ($123.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1 year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

