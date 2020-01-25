Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price target on Beigene and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of Beigene stock traded down $5.48 on Friday, hitting $163.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.40. Beigene has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The business had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Beigene will post -12.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,585,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,556,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,963 shares of company stock worth $24,642,833. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beigene by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 6,519.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 518,127 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 198,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.