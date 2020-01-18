Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Beigene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.16. Beigene has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,585,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,556,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total transaction of $291,735.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,726,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,463 shares of company stock valued at $24,386,798. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 24.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beigene by 5.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Beigene by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Beigene by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Beigene by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

