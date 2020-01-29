Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Outperform Rating from Cowen

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Beigene in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $159.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.40. Beigene has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Beigene will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total transaction of $718,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,585,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,556,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,963 shares of company stock worth $24,642,833 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Beigene by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beigene in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Beigene by 1,386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

