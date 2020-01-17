Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 173,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 641.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.31%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several research firms have recently commented on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

