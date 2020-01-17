Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $60.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Biddle Neil purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Belden by 1,386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 243,993 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 3,548.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 899.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 151,902 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth about $6,201,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 105.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 151,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 77,344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. Belden has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $620.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.68 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

