Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.25-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06-2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.Belden also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.25-4.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cross Research lowered shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Belden to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.25.

BDC stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 354,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,511. Belden has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?