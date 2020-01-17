Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. Belden has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.23). Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Biddle Neil acquired 300,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Belden during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Belden during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Belden by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 21.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth about $262,000.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.