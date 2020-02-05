Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.30 million.Belden also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Cross Research downgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Belden to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Belden has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 354,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,511. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Belden has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $64.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.30%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS