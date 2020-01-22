Bell Financial Group (ASX:BFG) Trading Up 0.3%

Bell Financial Group Ltd (ASX:BFG) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.47 ($1.04) and last traded at A$1.46 ($1.03), 514,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.45 ($1.03).

The stock has a market cap of $449.04 million and a P/E ratio of 14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$1.23 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.02.

Bell Financial Group Company Profile (ASX:BFG)

Bell Financial Group Limited provides stock broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.

