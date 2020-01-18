Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.70. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 2,130,300 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $114.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 280.67% and a negative net margin of 4,768.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 1,497.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 256.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund