BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. 10,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,583. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BellRing Brands stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BellRing Brands (BRBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com