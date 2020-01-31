BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $22.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,368,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,796,000.

NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 202,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,309. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

