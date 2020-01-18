Benchmark Begins Coverage on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of ARNC opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.49. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,109,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after purchasing an additional 637,080 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,563,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth $10,307,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 386,236 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

