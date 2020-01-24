Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.04

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.04 and last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 1141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHE. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.55 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

