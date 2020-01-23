Benchmark Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $140.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price raised by analysts at Benchmark from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWKS. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.45.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $126.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average is $92.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,738,893. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

