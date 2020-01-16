Benchmark Raises Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $19.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

SGRY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 21.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

