Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.94

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and traded as high as $10.26. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 1,131,622 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$9.96 and a 200-day moving average of A$10.80.

In other news, insider Marnie Baker 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

