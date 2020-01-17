Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives $40.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.90.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 27.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 627,806 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,429 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 524,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 149,529 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 1,673.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 88,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

