Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Benefitfocus in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNFT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $605.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.30. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 416,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

